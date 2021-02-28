LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and $7,158.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000158 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000485 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00038517 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,055,192,340 coins and its circulating supply is 707,639,383 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

