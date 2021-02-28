Litecoin (LTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.60 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $159.26 or 0.00359137 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.60 billion and approximately $5.27 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,563,388 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

