Lition Price Down 46.3% This Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Lition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market cap of $841,712.75 and $191,891.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,538.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.69 or 0.03106452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.00357289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.60 or 0.01004769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.37 or 0.00464931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00385433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00239339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00022527 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.