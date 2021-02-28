Lition Price Reaches $0.0257 on Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Lition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 45% lower against the US dollar. Lition has a market cap of $914,201.21 and approximately $165,309.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,690.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.95 or 0.03043069 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.00360864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.08 or 0.01013821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.71 or 0.00480449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.43 or 0.00397023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.42 or 0.00253789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00022922 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

