Lobstex (LOBS) One Day Volume Tops $187,049.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $187,049.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,412,859 coins and its circulating supply is 21,412,847 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

