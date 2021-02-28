LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,738.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $2,738.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00071439 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002552 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00100145 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,949,714 coins and its circulating supply is 51,736,937 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

