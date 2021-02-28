Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Down 90.4% in February

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the January 28th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

