LockTrip Price Hits $1.79 on Major Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00003876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $222,411.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 43.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002459 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.