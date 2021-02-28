Loki Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,444.23 or 0.03114633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00358244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.54 or 0.01012605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.92 or 0.00467807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00385459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00239158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00022456 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.