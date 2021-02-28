Loopring [NEO] Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.00457620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00071769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00074912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00080726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.82 or 0.00460875 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206647 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX, CoinMex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

