Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $16.35 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.05% of Ball worth $16,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 220,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ball by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 519,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,052 shares of company stock worth $14,056,306 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

BLL stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.