Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $158.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.16. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $173.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

