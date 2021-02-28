Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 342,520 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,520 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 359,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.06. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

