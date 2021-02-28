Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.75. 5,957,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,449. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.