LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,563 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX traded down $6.00 on Friday, hitting $241.15. 1,534,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.