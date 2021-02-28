LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

Shares of GD traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.47. 1,728,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,605. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $172.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

