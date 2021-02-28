LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

