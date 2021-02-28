LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,008 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. 5,232,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

