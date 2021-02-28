LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,059,000 after buying an additional 87,170 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,563,000 after buying an additional 701,488 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,722,000 after buying an additional 89,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,780,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,899. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $98.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

