LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,948. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

