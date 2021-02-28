LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,250 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,836. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

