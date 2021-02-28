LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,533 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,098,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,803,203. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $246.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

