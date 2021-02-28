LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 798 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 13.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Chubb by 52.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,097 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 3.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 45,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.58. 1,900,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $171.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

