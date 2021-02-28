LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 264,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

COST traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,021. The stock has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.29 and a 200-day moving average of $361.81.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

