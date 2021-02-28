LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.92. 14,067,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,824,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.84. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $367.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at $454,392,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,403,817,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

