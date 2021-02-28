LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 730.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $7.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.71. 366,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.38. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.