LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,040,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

