LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 213,686 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $202.18. 1,468,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,766. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.