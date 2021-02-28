Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Lumentum worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lumentum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $90.00 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,586 shares of company stock worth $4,398,158 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.