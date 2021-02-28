Lympo (LYM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $152,503.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Lympo token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $152,503.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00784859 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00030547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00041388 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lympo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.