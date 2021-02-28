Machine Xchange Coin (MXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.63 Million

Machine Xchange Coin (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Machine Xchange Coin has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Machine Xchange Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Machine Xchange Coin has a total market cap of $30.66 million and $3.63 million worth of Machine Xchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Machine Xchange Coin Profile

Machine Xchange Coin is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Machine Xchange Coin’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,573,738,083 tokens. The Reddit community for Machine Xchange Coin is /r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Machine Xchange Coin is www.mxc.org . Machine Xchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Machine Xchange Coin’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Machine Xchange Coin Token Trading

