Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.13.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of MIC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.34. 1,175,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,177. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Macquarie Infrastructure
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.
