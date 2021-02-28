Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of MIC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.34. 1,175,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,177. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

