Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,657,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGS stock opened at $192.35 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $282.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

