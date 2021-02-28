Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

