MahaDAO Market Cap Hits $9.05 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for $8.00 or 0.00017195 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.05 million and $1.64 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.13 or 0.00473289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00074072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00078570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.00471887 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00193779 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,998,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,154 tokens. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars.

