MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 652,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,203,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $158.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.