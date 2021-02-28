Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the January 28th total of 1,863,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Man Wah in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Man Wah stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

