Manna Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Manna has a total market capitalization of $786,551.68 and $16.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manna has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001503 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,730.19 or 1.00241147 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,979,338 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,979 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

