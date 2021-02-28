Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after buying an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,081,000 after buying an additional 132,102 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,652,000 after buying an additional 132,273 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.