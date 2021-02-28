Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the January 28th total of 776,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,410,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MWWC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Marketing Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Marketing Worldwide Company Profile

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components.

