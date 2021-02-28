Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in February

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

