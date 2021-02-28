Marlin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.70 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $43.93 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.00467727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00075100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00078125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00079768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.01 or 0.00477296 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00198378 BTC.

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,026,871 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

