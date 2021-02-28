Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.0449 on Top Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maro has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a total market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 928,788,053 coins and its circulating supply is 471,762,897 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

