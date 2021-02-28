Marscoin (MARS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,436.00

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Marscoin has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Marscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marscoin has a market cap of $5.52 million and $1,436.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Marscoin Profile

MARS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

Buying and Selling Marscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

