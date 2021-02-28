Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,834,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419,541 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.56% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $331,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

MMC opened at $115.22 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

