Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

MRETF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Martinrea International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF remained flat at $$11.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

