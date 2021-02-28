Masari (MSR) Price Reaches $0.0249

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $377,352.16 and approximately $124.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,346.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.41 or 0.03020331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00359137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.85 or 0.01007636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.05 or 0.00475913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00397816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.00253964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,176,319 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars.

