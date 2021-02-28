MASQ (MASQ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,454.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $22,454.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MASQ has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.22 or 0.00461883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00074703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00077000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00079761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.47 or 0.00473482 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00199409 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,334,389 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars.

