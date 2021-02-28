Master Contract Token Hits Market Capitalization of $464,445.51 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $464,445.51 and $114,203.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.18 or 0.03126464 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00022967 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

