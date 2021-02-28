Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is NS Partners Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.85. 4,699,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $368.79. The company has a market cap of $351.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

